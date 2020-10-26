Overview of Dr. Tanya Dannemann, MD

Dr. Tanya Dannemann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Dannemann works at Centennial Women's Group - Bluegrass OB/GYN in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.