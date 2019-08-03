Dr. Tanya Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanya Davis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Sedation Healthcare Specialists LLC2616 Sherwood Hall Ln Ste 307, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 780-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor, very patient and explains very well the procedures to follow,
About Dr. Tanya Davis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1992886832
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis speaks French.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.