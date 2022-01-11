Overview

Dr. Tanya Diaz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Diaz works at Orlando Health Medical Group FHV Health in Leesburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.