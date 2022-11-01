Dr. Dixon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanya Dixon, DO
Overview of Dr. Tanya Dixon, DO
Dr. Tanya Dixon, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Dixon works at
Dr. Dixon's Office Locations
Texas Health Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists800 5th Ave Ste 500, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 250-4280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Provider kept me updated through the whole process and excellent job with follow up after surgery
About Dr. Tanya Dixon, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1356549869
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dixon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dixon works at
Dr. Dixon has seen patients for Aneurysm, Cranial Trauma and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dixon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.