Dr. Tanya Doan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tanya Doan, MD
Dr. Tanya Doan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Doan's Office Locations
PMG Physician Associates110 Long Pond Rd Ste 106, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-5351
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Been a great help
About Dr. Tanya Doan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1154364453
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
PMG Physician Associates
