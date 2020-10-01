Overview

Dr. Tanya Ellis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Ellis works at NORTH VALLEY FAMILY MEDICINE in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.