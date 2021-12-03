See All Dermatologists in Laguna Niguel, CA
Dr. Tanya Evans, MD

Dermatology
2.9 (32)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tanya Evans, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Evans works at Southern California Skin/Laser in Laguna Niguel, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Dry Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South County Family Medical Group
    27020 Alicia Pkwy Ste G, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 707-5734

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Dry Skin
Warts
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Dry Skin
Warts

Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Herpes Simplex Infection
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Skin Ulcer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Tanya Evans, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1902908858
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
