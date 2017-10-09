See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Tanya Fatimi, MD

Neuromuscular Medicine
2.9 (10)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tanya Fatimi, MD

Dr. Tanya Fatimi, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Fatimi works at NY Neurological Associates PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fatimi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ny Neurological Associates PC
    162 E 78th St, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 794-2281
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Evoked Potential Test
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Evoked Potential Test

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tanya Fatimi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205886447
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Columbia
    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

