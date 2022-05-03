Overview of Dr. Tanya Fooks, MD

Dr. Tanya Fooks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Fooks works at Valley Medical Group Ophthalmology in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.