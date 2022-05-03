Dr. Tanya Fooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Fooks, MD
Overview of Dr. Tanya Fooks, MD
Dr. Tanya Fooks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Fooks' Office Locations
Valley Medical Group1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 213, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 612-0044
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fooks literally saved my eye site! She found a serious problem undetected by a previous doctor and fit me in to corrected it the next name with Laser surgery. She was thorough, patient and kind. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Tanya Fooks, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1104141589
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Dr. Fooks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fooks accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fooks has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fooks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fooks.
