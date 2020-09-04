Overview of Dr. Tanya Huang, MD

Dr. Tanya Huang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at OB/GYN Associates Lake Forest in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.