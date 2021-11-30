Dr. Tanya Kormeili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kormeili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Kormeili, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tanya Kormeili, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their fellowship with UC Irvine
Dr. Kormeili works at
Tanya Kormeili MD APC2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 640, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 526-8301
Dr. Kormeili changed my life. I’ve struggled with acne for years. I tried absolutely everything on the pharmacy shelf, attempted regimens recommended on Reddit, and dabbled in the direct to consumer players like Curology and Apostrophe who provided oral and topical solutions. Nothing worked and I was trying to steer clear of typical heavy hitters like Accutane. I went to other derm offices in LA in the past and always saw the NPs and PAs, and not that there was ever anything wrong with that, I didn’t necessarily feel I was getting what I was paying for and never saw results despite adhering to a strict regimen. Dr. Kormeili was confident from the beginning that she would be able to rid my facial acne (and acne scarring) once and for all. With 90 days time and some tinkering, I have the clearest skin I’ve had since before my teen years. I’m so thankful to Dr. Kormeili and her exceptional staff. I highly recommend Dr. Kormeili.
- Dermatology
- English, Arabic
- UC Irvine
- UCLA Medical Center
