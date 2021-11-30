Overview

Dr. Tanya Kormeili, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their fellowship with UC Irvine



Dr. Kormeili works at Derm & Rejuvenation Institute in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.