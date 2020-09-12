See All Urologists in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Tanya Nazemi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Tanya Nazemi, MD

Urology
5.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Kirkland, WA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tanya Nazemi, MD

Dr. Tanya Nazemi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Nazemi works at EvergreenHealth Urology and Urogynecology in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA and Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Christopher Porter, MD
Dr. Christopher Porter, MD
4.6 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Kathleen Kobashi, MD
Dr. Kathleen Kobashi, MD
3.2 (6)
View Profile
Dr. David Coy, MD
Dr. David Coy, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Nazemi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    EvergreenHealth Urology and Urogynecology
    11911 NE 132nd St Ste 200, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-5800
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Swedish Bellevue Primary Care
    1200 112th Ave NE Ste B250, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-6266
  3. 3
    Swedish Urology Group
    1101 Madison St Ste 1400, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-6266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
  • Swedish Edmonds Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Atrophic Vaginitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bacterial Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nazemi?

    Sep 12, 2020
    Easily the best Doctor that I have had. I have had lots of doctors... Genuinely cares and communicates very well.
    C — Sep 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tanya Nazemi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tanya Nazemi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nazemi to family and friends

    Dr. Nazemi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nazemi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tanya Nazemi, MD.

    About Dr. Tanya Nazemi, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649291907
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Nebraska Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Mary's University San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tanya Nazemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nazemi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nazemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nazemi has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazemi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazemi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tanya Nazemi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.