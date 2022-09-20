Dr. Tanya Oswald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oswald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Oswald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tanya Oswald, MD
Dr. Tanya Oswald, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Centennial, CO. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Oswald works at
Dr. Oswald's Office Locations
-
1
Physical Medicine of the Rockies Centennial CO13111 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (720) 821-3916
-
2
OrthoONE Trauma at Swedish Medical Center701 E Hampden Ave Ste 515, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 276-7570
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oswald?
I saw dr Oswald last week at her skyridge location. She is very knowledgeable and got straight to the point. My knee is in pretty bad shape and not looking forward to yet another surgery but I’m feeling better knowing she’ll be the surgeon.
About Dr. Tanya Oswald, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- English
- 1467654376
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oswald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oswald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oswald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oswald works at
Dr. Oswald has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oswald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Oswald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oswald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oswald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oswald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.