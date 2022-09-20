See All Hand Surgeons in Centennial, CO
Dr. Tanya Oswald, MD

General Hand Surgery
4.9 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tanya Oswald, MD

Dr. Tanya Oswald, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Centennial, CO. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Oswald works at Physical Medicine of the Rockies Centennial CO in Centennial, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oswald's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physical Medicine of the Rockies Centennial CO
    13111 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3916
  2. 2
    OrthoONE Trauma at Swedish Medical Center
    701 E Hampden Ave Ste 515, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 20, 2022
    I saw dr Oswald last week at her skyridge location. She is very knowledgeable and got straight to the point. My knee is in pretty bad shape and not looking forward to yet another surgery but I’m feeling better knowing she’ll be the surgeon.
    Eva — Sep 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Tanya Oswald, MD
    About Dr. Tanya Oswald, MD

    Specialties
    • General Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467654376
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
