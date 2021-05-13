Overview

Dr. Tanya Pandya, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Pandya works at Pandya Medical Center in Johns Creek, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.