Dr. Tanya Perich, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Perich Eye Center2020 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (813) 788-2020Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Huge staff does all if testing. She sits in on part if it and answers questions. Surgery went grewat but I felt like I was on an assembly line. Very skilled service but very impersonal. They did the job right though.
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Perich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perich has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perich speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Perich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.