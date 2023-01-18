Overview of Dr. Tanya Perich, DO

Dr. Tanya Perich, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Perich works at Perich Eye Center in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.