Overview of Dr. Tanya Reed, MD

Dr. Tanya Reed, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Reed works at Crescent City Pediatrics LLC in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.