Overview

Dr. Tanya Rodgers, MD is a Dermatologist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School.



Dr. Rodgers works at Skin Specialists Of Allen in Allen, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.