Dr. Tanya Rutledge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tanya Rutledge, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Rutledge works at
Locations
Southern Gastroenterology Assoc763 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 985-2000
Northside Hospital - Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 985-2000Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northside Hospital Duluth3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 985-2000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Snellville Office2295 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 100, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (678) 985-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rutledge has taken care of me for years. I would not think of going to any other doctor. She is very professional and caring. She explains my condition in terms I can understand and is very thorough.
About Dr. Tanya Rutledge, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1952350332
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
