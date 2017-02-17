Dr. Tanya Solis-McKenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solis-McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Solis-McKenzie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tanya Solis-McKenzie, MD
Dr. Tanya Solis-McKenzie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palestine, TX. They completed their fellowship with UVA
Dr. Solis-McKenzie works at
Dr. Solis-McKenzie's Office Locations
Tanya Solis MD PA3201 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 723-0600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crockett Medical Center
- Palestine Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down, best doctor I've been to. Dr. Solis has gone above and beyond in heping to find answers on what was wrong with me. Fast appointments, caring staff and very thorough. I feel so thankful to have found such an excellent doctor that has truly gone out of her way to help get me the diagnosis and pain relief I need.
About Dr. Tanya Solis-McKenzie, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- UVA
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solis-McKenzie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solis-McKenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solis-McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solis-McKenzie works at
Dr. Solis-McKenzie has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solis-McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Solis-McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solis-McKenzie.
