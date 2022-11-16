Dr. Tang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanya Tang, DO
Dr. Tanya Tang, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC.
Solstas Lab Partners Group LLC126 DILLON DR, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (864) 327-1212
Carolina Dialysis LLC115 Interstate Park, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 327-1212
Dialysis Clinic Inc.110 Asbury Dr, Landrum, SC 29356 Directions (864) 327-1212
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Very knowledgeable,respectful, and to the point. I feel like Im in good hands with her whole team!
- Nephrology
- English
- 1528388030
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Acute Kidney Failure and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
