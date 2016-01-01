Overview of Dr. Tanya Turan, MD

Dr. Tanya Turan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Turan works at MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.