Dr. Yanovsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanya Yanovsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tanya Yanovsky, MD
Dr. Tanya Yanovsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Yanovsky's Office Locations
Psychological Care Associates PC125 Newbury St Ste 500, Framingham, MA 01701 Directions (781) 646-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yanovsky has helped me in so many ways. Unlike the few I had been to .There is no comparison . She is very helpful, caring, dedicated, and an asset to her profession. I highly recommend her. I am so thankful for her.
About Dr. Tanya Yanovsky, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1295719748
Education & Certifications
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yanovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yanovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanovsky has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yanovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yanovsky speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.