Dr. Tanzania Dooley, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (13)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tanzania Dooley, MD

Dr. Tanzania Dooley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn.

Dr. Dooley works at Integrity Care Of Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dooley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Integrity Care of Middle TN
    615 N HIGHLAND AVE, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 624-9100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Tanzania Dooley, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548278153
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Orlando Regional Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dooley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dooley works at Integrity Care Of Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Dr. Dooley’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dooley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dooley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dooley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dooley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

