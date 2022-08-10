Dr. Tao Cui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tao Cui, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Novant Health Urology Baldwin2010 BALDWIN LN, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7558
Dr Cui is a wonderful Urologist. In March my kidney cancer mass was found by chance. He was wonderful when I went for my first visit, I was scared and stressed as both my parents had cancer and Winston was an hour from where I lived. He took great care to explain everything I needed and answer my questions. When I had my surgery last week he was there every morning to make sure all was well til I went home and did not send me home until he knew I was ready. . He did an excellent job with my robotic partial nephrectomy. All cancer is gone and I am healing great! Bless you And your team Dr Cui!
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Dr. Cui has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.