Dr. Tao Duong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tao Duong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Tao H Duong MD10301 Bolsa Ave Ste 209, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 418-9191
Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 418-9191MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
If you want a physician to baby you, find another. If you want an experienced and competent physician to consult or treat your heart condition, this is your man.
About Dr. Tao Duong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duong speaks Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Duong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duong.
