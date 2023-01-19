See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Taonei Mushayandebvu, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Taonei Mushayandebvu, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (211)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Taonei Mushayandebvu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Royal College Of Physicians/Surgeons and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital, Jersey City Medical Center, Saint Michael's Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mushayandebvu works at Taonei Mushayandebvu, M.D. in Jersey City, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Taonei I Mushayandebvu MD
    2777 JOHN F KENNEDY BLVD, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 963-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hoboken University Medical Center
  • Hudson Regional Hospital
  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Saint Michael's Medical Center
  • Trinitas Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
3D Ultrasound
Endocrine Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
3D Ultrasound
Endocrine Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
3D Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 211 ratings
    Patient Ratings (211)
    5 Star
    (194)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mushayandebvu?

    Jan 19, 2023
    Dr Musha is always so attentive and takes time to answer all my questions. His office staff and nurses are also amazing. Thank you!
    — Jan 19, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Taonei Mushayandebvu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Taonei Mushayandebvu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mushayandebvu to family and friends

    Dr. Mushayandebvu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mushayandebvu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Taonei Mushayandebvu, MD.

    About Dr. Taonei Mushayandebvu, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235148198
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Numdnj Nj Med School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbia University-Harlem Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Royal College Of Physicians/Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Plymouth College of Further Education, Plymouth England
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mushayandebvu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mushayandebvu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mushayandebvu works at Taonei Mushayandebvu, M.D. in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mushayandebvu’s profile.

    211 patients have reviewed Dr. Mushayandebvu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mushayandebvu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mushayandebvu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mushayandebvu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Taonei Mushayandebvu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.