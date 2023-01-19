Dr. Mushayandebvu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taonei Mushayandebvu, MD
Overview
Dr. Taonei Mushayandebvu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Royal College Of Physicians/Surgeons and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital, Jersey City Medical Center, Saint Michael's Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Taonei I Mushayandebvu MD2777 JOHN F KENNEDY BLVD, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 963-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Musha is always so attentive and takes time to answer all my questions. His office staff and nurses are also amazing. Thank you!
About Dr. Taonei Mushayandebvu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235148198
Education & Certifications
- Numdnj Nj Med School
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Columbia University-Harlem Hosp Ctr
- Royal College Of Physicians/Surgeons
- Plymouth College of Further Education, Plymouth England
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Dr. Mushayandebvu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mushayandebvu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mushayandebvu speaks Spanish.
211 patients have reviewed Dr. Mushayandebvu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mushayandebvu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mushayandebvu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mushayandebvu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.