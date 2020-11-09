Overview of Dr. Tapan Jani, DO

Dr. Tapan Jani, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Red Oak, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med|Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Vallejo, California and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Jani works at Heart & Vascular Specialists of North Texas - East Ovilla Rd in Red Oak, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.