Dr. Tapan Jani, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Red Oak, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med|Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Vallejo, California and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Medical City Fort Worth.
Heart & Vascular Specialists of North Texas - East Ovilla Rd317 E Ovilla Rd Ste 200, Red Oak, TX 75154 Directions (817) 396-5879Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Heart & Vascular Specialists of North Texas - Arlington515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 402-0555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Jani is an excellent cardiologist. I was first treated by him in 2016 and will be undergoing further surgery in December 2020. I would most certainly recommend him to family and friends.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth|Riverside Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School/Mount Sinai Hospital, Chicago, IL
- Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med|Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Vallejo, California
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
