Dr. Tapan Rami, MD
Overview
Dr. Tapan Rami, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Rami works at
Locations
6560 Fannin St Ste 6206560 Fannin St Ste 620, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 930-2144
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rami takes the time. He listens. He explains.
About Dr. Tapan Rami, MD
- English
- 1063476885
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rami has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.