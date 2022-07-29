Overview of Dr. Tapan Shah, MD

Dr. Tapan Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Abrams Eye Institute - Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV and Pahrump, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.