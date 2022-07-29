Dr. Tapan Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tapan Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Tapan Shah, MD
Dr. Tapan Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Las Vegas6450 Medical Center St Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 623-5840Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Abrams Eye Institute - Henderson2451 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 623-5596Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Pahrump1470 E Calvada Blvd Ste 300, Pahrump, NV 89048 Directions (702) 623-5822Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Employee Benefits
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MGM Resorts Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHCS
- SouthPoint
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Dr Shah and Staff are always efficient, friendly, patient, and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Tapan Shah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1508820200
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Hindi.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.