Overview

Dr. Tapas Joey Ghose, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Excelsior Springs Hospital, Harrison County Community Hospital and Liberty Hospital.



Dr. Ghose works at Liberty Cardiovascular Specialists in Liberty, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Heart Disease and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.