Dr. Tapaswini Trivedi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Trivedi works at BocaCare East Inc. in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.