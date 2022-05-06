See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Conroe, TX
Dr. Tapasya Mandalapu, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tapasya Mandalapu, MD

Dr. Tapasya Mandalapu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, India and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

Dr. Mandalapu works at Healthy Living Primary Care in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mandalapu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthy Living Primary Care
    200 S Rivershire Dr Ste 200, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 220-0807

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Abdominal Disorders
Administrative Physical
Allergic Rhinitis
Abdominal Disorders
Administrative Physical
Allergic Rhinitis

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 06, 2022
    She is the most caring and understanding doctor my mom had. She answers the emergency call no matter how busy she is. I give her 10 out of 10
    Cecilia Ligaya Villaloz — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Tapasya Mandalapu, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427404680
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Guntur Medical College, India
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tapasya Mandalapu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandalapu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mandalapu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mandalapu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mandalapu works at Healthy Living Primary Care in Conroe, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mandalapu’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandalapu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandalapu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandalapu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandalapu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

