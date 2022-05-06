Dr. Tapasya Mandalapu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandalapu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tapasya Mandalapu, MD
Overview of Dr. Tapasya Mandalapu, MD
Dr. Tapasya Mandalapu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, India and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Mandalapu works at
Dr. Mandalapu's Office Locations
-
1
Healthy Living Primary Care200 S Rivershire Dr Ste 200, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 220-0807
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mandalapu?
She is the most caring and understanding doctor my mom had. She answers the emergency call no matter how busy she is. I give her 10 out of 10
About Dr. Tapasya Mandalapu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1427404680
Education & Certifications
- Guntur Medical College, India
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandalapu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandalapu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandalapu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandalapu works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandalapu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandalapu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandalapu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandalapu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.