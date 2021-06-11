Dr. Tara Adhikari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adhikari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Adhikari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tara Adhikari, MD
Dr. Tara Adhikari, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Adhikari works at
Dr. Adhikari's Office Locations
Westchester Cardiovascular Associates4760 E Galbraith Rd Ste 115, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 563-7222
Kenwood Rheumatology4750 E Galbraith Rd Ste 210, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 686-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience! Dr. Adhikari paid 100% attention to what I said, asked a few questions. She knew what was going on as she read all my records, explained everything, gave me reading materials. Would recommend her without any reservations! Love her office, all 3 girls take serious care of their patients.
About Dr. Tara Adhikari, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1508068594
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adhikari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adhikari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adhikari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adhikari has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adhikari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Adhikari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adhikari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adhikari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adhikari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.