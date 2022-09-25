Dr. Tara Balija, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balija is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Balija, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tara Balija, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West.
Mount Sinai West Breast Surgery787 11th Ave Fl 7, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-8222
- Mount Sinai West
Dr Balija is the best on what she do..she's so loving respectful and most importantly cares about her patients..she explained detail by detail my situation I'm so glad God put her on my path.. I'm so sadden she left the hospital I wish I knew where she relocated I will follow her I need her advice right now !! She's a angel sent from above!!
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Rutgers - Cancer Institute of New Jersey
- Rutgers-RW Johnson
- Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- General Surgery
