Overview

Dr. Tara Balija, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Balija works at Mount Sinai West Breast Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.