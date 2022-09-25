See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Tara Balija, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tara Balija, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Balija works at Mount Sinai West Breast Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai West Breast Surgery
    787 11th Ave Fl 7, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 523-8222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Excision of Breast Tumor
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Excision of Breast Tumor
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Atypical Ductal Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Atypical Lobular Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Needle Localization Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Family History of Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Total or Simple Mastectomy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 25, 2022
    Dr Balija is the best on what she do..she's so loving respectful and most importantly cares about her patients..she explained detail by detail my situation I'm so glad God put her on my path.. I'm so sadden she left the hospital I wish I knew where she relocated I will follow her I need her advice right now !! She's a angel sent from above!!
    Yesenia Velez — Sep 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tara Balija, MD
    About Dr. Tara Balija, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518284579
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rutgers - Cancer Institute of New Jersey
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rutgers-RW Johnson
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Balija, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balija is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balija has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balija has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balija works at Mount Sinai West Breast Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Balija’s profile.

    Dr. Balija has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balija on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Balija. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balija.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balija, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balija appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

