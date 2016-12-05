Overview of Dr. Tara Blasingame, DPM

Dr. Tara Blasingame, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Madison, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.



Dr. Blasingame works at Blasingame Tara L F DPM in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.