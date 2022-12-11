Overview

Dr. Tara Budinetz, DO is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Budinetz works at Shady Grove Fertility - Allentown, PA in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.