Dr. Tara Byer-Parsons, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Byer-Parsons works at Mecklenburg Medical Group in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.