Dr. Tara Byer-Parsons, MD
Overview
Dr. Tara Byer-Parsons, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Byer-Parsons works at
Locations
Shiland Family Medicine13640 Steelecroft Pkwy Ste 320, Charlotte, NC 28278 Directions (704) 302-8900
Mecklenburg Medical Group4525 Cameron Valley Pkwy Ste 2100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 468-8874
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Byer Parsons for years. She always remembers me on my annual skin check appointments, is through and makes me feel comfortable and at ease. Can't recommend her enough!
About Dr. Tara Byer-Parsons, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byer-Parsons has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byer-Parsons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byer-Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byer-Parsons has seen patients for Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byer-Parsons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Byer-Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byer-Parsons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byer-Parsons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byer-Parsons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.