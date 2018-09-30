Dr. Tara Cherry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Cherry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tara Cherry, MD
Dr. Tara Cherry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Texas A & M University and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Cherry works at
Dr. Cherry's Office Locations
-
1
ARC- Austin Regional Clinic- South OB4315 James Casey St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5145
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cherry?
Dr. Cherry is an amazing doctor. She performed a hysterectomy on me and I barely had any pain and a remarkable recovery. She’s very thorough, easy to talk to and has sincere concern. I’ve already recommended her to family and friends.
About Dr. Tara Cherry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1700891850
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Texas A &amp; M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherry works at
Dr. Cherry has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.