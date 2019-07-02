See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Tara Chettiar, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (5)
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tara Chettiar, MD

Dr. Tara Chettiar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Creighton University Sch Med and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Chettiar works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chettiar's Office Locations

    The University of Kansas Hospital
    4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
    Saint Luke's Women's Health South
    12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 420, Overland Park, KS 66213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 323-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saint Lukes South Surgery Center
    12541 Foster St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 323-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 02, 2019
    I've been a patient for Dr. Chettiers for 3 years now. She is absolutely wonderful. She delivered my now two year old and helped me through an miscarriage/ectopic pregnancy. I would highly recommend her! She's super honest which I appreciate.
    — Jul 02, 2019
    About Dr. Tara Chettiar, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528383338
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Missouri, Kansas City
    • Creighton University Sch Med
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chettiar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chettiar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chettiar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chettiar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chettiar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chettiar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

