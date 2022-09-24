Overview of Dr. Tara Deaver, DPM

Dr. Tara Deaver, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Deaver works at Texas Tech Internal Medicine in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.