Overview of Dr. Tara Debikey, MD

Dr. Tara Debikey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.



Dr. Debikey works at Obstetrics and Gynecology of Indiana in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.