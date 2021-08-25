See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Tara Debikey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Tara Debikey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tara Debikey, MD

Dr. Tara Debikey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

Dr. Debikey works at Obstetrics and Gynecology of Indiana in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Melissa Allen, MD
Dr. Melissa Allen, MD
3.9 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Brandon Bell, DO
Dr. Brandon Bell, DO
3.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Heather Lewis, MD
Dr. Heather Lewis, MD
4.5 (13)
View Profile

Dr. Debikey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrics & Gynecology of Indiana
    8360 S Emerson Ave Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 859-2535
  2. 2
    Stones Crossing
    1703 W Stones Crossing Rd Ste 320, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 859-2535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital South
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Debikey?

    Aug 25, 2021
    Dr Debikey is a wonderful Doctor. She is compassionate, knowledgeable, friendly and makes you feel very comfortable. She has been my OB Dr for 15 years and helped deliver my babies. Very grateful for her!
    AD — Aug 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tara Debikey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tara Debikey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Debikey to family and friends

    Dr. Debikey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Debikey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tara Debikey, MD.

    About Dr. Tara Debikey, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053372839
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Debikey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debikey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Debikey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Debikey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Debikey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debikey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debikey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debikey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tara Debikey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.