Dr. Tara Doran, MD

Emergency Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Tara Doran, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. 

Dr. Doran works at STEPG in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Stepg
    1202 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Detoxification Evaluation
Burn Injuries
Embolism
Detoxification Evaluation
Burn Injuries
Embolism

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 21, 2019
    About Dr. Tara Doran, MD

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942627203
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Emergency Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Doran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Doran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Doran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

