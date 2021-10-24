Dr. Tara Ezzell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezzell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Ezzell, MD
Dr. Tara Ezzell, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dermatology Associates350 NW 76th Dr Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 332-4051
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Your scheduled appointment is very rarely delayed, and even then for a very few minutes. Everyone at the facility is pleasant and well informed to answer any of your questions. after 20 years being treated by there staff, I would give them a 5 star rating in all areas.
- Dermatology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Ezzell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ezzell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ezzell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ezzell has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ezzell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezzell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezzell.
