Dr. Tara Fussell, DPM
Dr. Tara Fussell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Pascarella Hoover Finkelstein Wagner Dpm PA7350 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 3329, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 935-0008
Foot & Ankle Associates of Florida661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 210, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 339-7759
Janice R. Lorenzen MD LLC1807 Salk Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 589-9550
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Tara Fussell displays kindness, care and professionalism. I was very pleased with her staff & the orthotics I ordered from Foot & Ankle Associates of Florida.
- Podiatry
- English
- Crozer Keystone Health System
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- ROLLINS COLLEGE
Dr. Fussell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fussell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fussell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fussell works at
Dr. Fussell has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fussell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fussell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fussell.
