Dr. Tara Gaines, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Tara Gaines, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tara Gaines, MD
Dr. Tara Gaines, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Gaines works at
Dr. Gaines' Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Pediatrics Concord311 Coddle Market Dr NW Ste 100, Concord, NC 28027 Directions (704) 951-1314
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaines?
About Dr. Tara Gaines, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1801866355
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Richland Meml
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gaines using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gaines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaines works at
Dr. Gaines speaks Spanish.
Dr. Gaines has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.