See All Ophthalmologists in Grand Junction, CO
Dr. Tara Goecks, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Tara Goecks, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tara Goecks, MD

Dr. Tara Goecks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Goecks works at Evergreen Oculofacial Plastic Surgery in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Blind Hypotensive Eye, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Goecks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Evergreen Oculofacial Plastic Surgery
    1190 Bookcliff Ave Unit 102, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 228-3220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Probing Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Goecks?

    Sep 03, 2022
    Dr. Goecks performed a bilateral upper blepharoplasty for me about a month ago. She is very kind and calm, helped me consider my options, and answered all of my questions. She was very easy to reach whenever I needed to ask a question. My eyelids look great and I have gained a lot of self-confidence, and I can see better!
    KRL — Sep 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tara Goecks, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tara Goecks, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goecks to family and friends

    Dr. Goecks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Goecks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tara Goecks, MD.

    About Dr. Tara Goecks, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598051732
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ut Memphis Hsc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Residency
    Internship
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Goecks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goecks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goecks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goecks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goecks works at Evergreen Oculofacial Plastic Surgery in Grand Junction, CO. View the full address on Dr. Goecks’s profile.

    Dr. Goecks has seen patients for Blind Hypotensive Eye, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goecks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goecks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goecks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goecks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goecks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tara Goecks, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.