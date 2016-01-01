See All Oncologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Tara Gregory, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tara Gregory, MD

Dr. Tara Gregory, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with Banner Good Samaritan Med Ctr|Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center

Dr. Gregory works at Colorado Blood Cancer Institute - Denver in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma, Pancytopenia and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gregory's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Blood Cancer Institute - Denver
    1721 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3768
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myeloma
Pancytopenia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Myeloma
Pancytopenia
Myeloproliferative Disorders

Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Allogenic Stem Cell Transplant for Hematologic Malignancy Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Autologous Stem Cell Transplant for Hematologic Malignancy Chevron Icon
B-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Transplant Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407973993
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Banner Good Samaritan Med Ctr|Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Gregory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gregory has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gregory works at Colorado Blood Cancer Institute - Denver in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Gregory’s profile.

    Dr. Gregory has seen patients for Myeloma, Pancytopenia and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gregory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregory.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gregory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gregory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

