Overview

Dr. Tara Hahn, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and South Texas Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Hahn works at Colon and Rectal Surgeons of South Texas in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.