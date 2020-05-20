Overview

Dr. Tara Harden Ennis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.



Dr. Harden Ennis works at North Florida Surgeons in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.