Overview of Dr. Tara Harrington, DPM

Dr. Tara Harrington, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital and West Medical Center.



Dr. Harrington works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.